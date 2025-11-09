Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Shares Up 23.1% – What’s Next?

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 1,658,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 414,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Up 12.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$97.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

