ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues Earnings Results

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.60, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.46 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. ICU Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.350-7.650 EPS.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICUI traded up $10.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.21 and a beta of 0.83. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $196.26.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,303.20. The trade was a 17.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain bought 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,474,468.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,013.16. This trade represents a 20.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in ICU Medical by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 433.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 57.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 113.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICU Medical

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.