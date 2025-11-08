Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Issues Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 104.93% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $674.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Playtika stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.27. 2,560,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price target on Playtika from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $3.75 target price on Playtika in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
