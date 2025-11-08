Anteris Technologies Global (AVR) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) is one of 142 publicly-traded companies in the “MED INSTRUMENTS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Anteris Technologies Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global $2.48 million -$76.29 million -3.34 Anteris Technologies Global Competitors $1.75 billion $198.02 million 3.13

Anteris Technologies Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Anteris Technologies Global. Anteris Technologies Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A Anteris Technologies Global Competitors -182.36% -90.09% -20.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Anteris Technologies Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anteris Technologies Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 1 0 4 0 2.60 Anteris Technologies Global Competitors 1163 3794 7132 266 2.53

Anteris Technologies Global presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 314.57%. As a group, “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies have a potential upside of 20.45%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than its rivals.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

