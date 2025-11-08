Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) fell 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. 33,282,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 20,909,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several research firms have commented on DVLT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $481.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,309.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datavault AI news, insider Brett Moyer sold 130,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $52,301.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,117,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,066. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $133,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

