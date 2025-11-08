American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,987,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $775.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 98.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 679,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,490,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 291,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 567,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.