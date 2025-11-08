International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $315.44 and last traded at $312.7850. 5,692,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 4,913,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $286.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

