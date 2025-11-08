Probe Gold (TSE:PRB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Probe Gold Inc. (TSE:PRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 2763581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Probe Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Probe Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Probe Gold Stock Performance
About Probe Gold
Probe Metals Inc is a metal exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Quebec. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Casa-Cameron, and others.
