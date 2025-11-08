Probe Gold (TSE:PRB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Probe Gold Inc. (TSE:PRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 2763581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Probe Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Probe Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Probe Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRB

Probe Gold Stock Performance

About Probe Gold

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$756.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Probe Metals Inc is a metal exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Quebec. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Casa-Cameron, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.