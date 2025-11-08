Probe Gold (TSE:PRB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Shares of Probe Gold Inc. (TSE:PRBGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 2763581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Probe Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Probe Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRB

Probe Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$756.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.15.

About Probe Gold

(Get Free Report)

Probe Metals Inc is a metal exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Quebec. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Casa-Cameron, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.