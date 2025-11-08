Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading 19.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,598,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 413,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.70.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

