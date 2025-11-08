Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $124.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

NYSE FOUR traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jared Isaacman purchased 104,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,569,571.15. This represents a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

