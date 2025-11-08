Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEU traded up $16.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 1.56. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $464.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

