Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) Issues Earnings Results

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.99%.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Price Performance

NYSE:LND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,465. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $375.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.