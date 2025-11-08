Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107 and last traded at GBX 110, with a volume of 15082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.41. The firm has a market cap of £502.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.91.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

