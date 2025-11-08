Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 326,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 60,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Premier Health of America Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

