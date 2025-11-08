Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,660,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 1,604,755 shares.The stock last traded at $3.7950 and had previously closed at $3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Taboola.com Trading Up 0.5%

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Taboola.com news, Director Erez Shachar sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $91,260.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 218,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,635.26. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 414,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,568,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,392,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,283,498.80. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 451,861 shares of company stock worth $1,696,933. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Taboola.com by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,249 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 2,001.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,983,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 568,164 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 73.4% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 530,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 63.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 997,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 387,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

