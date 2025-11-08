Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Friday. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.89.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,282,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,942. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $194.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.90, a P/E/G ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $10,273,579.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,417,376.20. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock valued at $207,339,763. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog by 887.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

