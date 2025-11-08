Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Up 21.2% – Here’s Why

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) was up 21.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 1,173,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 411,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Up 12.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

