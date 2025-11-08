Rightmove (LON:RMV) Trading Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 474.50 and last traded at GBX 573.69. 24,167,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 5,171,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RMV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 796.40.

Get Rightmove alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rightmove

Rightmove Trading Down 12.5%

Rightmove Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 697.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 744.35.

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.