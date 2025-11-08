WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $20.1050, with a volume of 1189883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on WillScot from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.52 million. WillScot had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 23.30%. WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. WillScot’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other WillScot news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $541,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,955.94. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 273.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 89.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 45.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WillScot by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WillScot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

