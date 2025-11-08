New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) rose 20% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 195,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on shares of New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Price Performance
About New Age Metals
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Age Metals
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.