Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given New $9.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aveanna Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,923. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 103.46%. The company had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aveanna Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 362,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,714. This trade represents a 80.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 1,251,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $11,267,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,292,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,635,083. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,597,968 shares of company stock worth $293,381,712. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

See Also

