FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.76. FedEx has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.