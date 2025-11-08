Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 19.1% – Should You Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded down 19.1% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 and last traded at GBX 1. 250,657,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 109,855,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23.
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
