Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.29 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 3.9%

GHI stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $7.07. 215,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $166.61 million, a P/E ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.0%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading cut their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 14,338.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

