10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at UBS Group

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $15.25. 7,828,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,219. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.13.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $128,908.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,850.68. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $307,723.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,874.67. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 39,149 shares of company stock valued at $539,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 183.4% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 708.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,177,000 after buying an additional 834,272 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

