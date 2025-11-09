Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) Stock Price Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 14,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 56,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Top Wealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Top Wealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

