AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.72 million. AvePoint had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.71%. AvePoint updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of AvePoint stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,812. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AvePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $18.30 target price on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AvePoint from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 18,321 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $252,829.80. Following the sale, the chairman owned 15,040,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,561,218.40. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $27,775.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 631,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,351.79. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,755,780 shares of company stock valued at $87,487,316. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 6,111.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in AvePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in AvePoint by 18.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AvePoint by 93.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.