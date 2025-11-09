Graham (NYSE:GHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Graham had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.43%.The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Graham updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 120,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,726. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. Graham has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.53 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 62.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Graham during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 895.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Graham during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

