Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.65 and last traded at C$24.56. 244,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 989% from the average session volume of 22,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.00.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.

