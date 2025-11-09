ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.60 and last traded at $46.76. 1,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.72% of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

