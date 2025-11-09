D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 124.07% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

NYSE QBTS traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $29.56. 50,445,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,118,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a current ratio of 42.99. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $143,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,769.35. The trade was a 18.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 31,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $1,372,080.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,801,265 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,331.10. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,363 shares of company stock worth $4,659,478. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QBTS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

