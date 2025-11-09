Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $49.04 million, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

