Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.6211 and last traded at $34.3610. 4,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.8155.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Trading Down 0.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $135.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBCV. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

