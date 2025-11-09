AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.4950 and last traded at $27.4950. 275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Food Ingredients, Chocolate & Confectionery Fats, and Technical Products & Feed. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats that serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, or fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care products.

Featured Stories

