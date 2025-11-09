Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $928.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.59 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.230-0.280 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 4.4%

BLMN traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,408,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $568.25 million, a PE ratio of -133.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 83,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 178.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

