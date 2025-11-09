STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 24,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 22,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.
The firm has a market cap of $74.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $0.2628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This is an increase from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%.
The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.
