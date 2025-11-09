The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $8.51. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.4450, with a volume of 4,802 shares traded.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
