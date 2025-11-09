Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Definitive Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.230-0.240 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.060 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 10.6%

Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 502,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after buying an additional 7,404,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $4,247,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 328,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 223,296 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 213,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

