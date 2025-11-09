FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.89), FiscalAI reports. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 54.31%.The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.83 million. FiscalNote updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
FiscalNote Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of NOTE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 468,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,601. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTE. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 617.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 230,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in FiscalNote by 830.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 800,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 714,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FiscalNote by 8.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FiscalNote by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
