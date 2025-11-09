Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$146.18 and traded as high as C$200.09. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$197.42, with a volume of 627,106 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$202.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$236.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$190.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$208.80.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.5%

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$185.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$147.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.