Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$146.18 and traded as high as C$200.09. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$197.42, with a volume of 627,106 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BBD.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$202.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$236.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$190.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$208.80.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.5%
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
