Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.37 and traded as high as $34.31. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 255,745 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FEIM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Frequency Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Frequency Electronics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Frequency Electronics in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Frequency Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The firm has a market cap of $309.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 32.10%.The company had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 47,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

