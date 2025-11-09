Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.97 and traded as high as GBX 63.70. Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 60.79, with a volume of 938,860 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GENL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 85 to GBX 90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 80 price target on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.
Read Our Latest Report on GENL
Genel Energy Price Performance
About Genel Energy
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genel Energy
- Stock Average Calculator
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.