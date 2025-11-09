Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.97 and traded as high as GBX 63.70. Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 60.79, with a volume of 938,860 shares trading hands.

GENL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 85 to GBX 90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 80 price target on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

