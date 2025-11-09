NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Zacks reports. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 3,452.23% and a negative net margin of 3,109.88%.The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,905. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.99. NextNav has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of NextNav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NextNav by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,005,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 2nd quarter worth $2,221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 120,123 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

