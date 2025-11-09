Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 985.17 and traded as high as GBX 1,136. Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,122, with a volume of 12,900,148 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,200 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,310 target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,092 to GBX 1,191 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,233.67.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BYG

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

About Big Yellow Group

The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,022.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 986.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

(Get Free Report)

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.