FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Zacks reports. FIGS had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $151.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FIGS updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
FIGS Trading Up 13.9%
NYSE:FIGS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,870. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. FIGS has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.90.
Insider Transactions at FIGS
In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 23,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $172,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,274,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,074.99. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 62,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $428,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,907,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,387.04. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 184,148 shares of company stock worth $1,295,234 over the last three months. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
