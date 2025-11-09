Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Oxbridge Re had a negative net margin of 109.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:OXBR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,305. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.