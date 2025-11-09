Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46), Zacks reports. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Astrana Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Astrana Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTH traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. 1,200,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,454. Astrana Health has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $57.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Astrana Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrana Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the second quarter worth $132,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Astrana Health by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 141,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 323.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 797.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.