Brookmont Catastrophic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILS) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Brookmont Catastrophic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.24. 8,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.
Brookmont Catastrophic Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.
About Brookmont Catastrophic Bond ETF
ETF Opportunities Trust – Brookmont Catastrophic Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund by ETF Opportunities Trust. The fund is co-managed by Brookmont Capital Management, LLC and King Ridge Capital Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in high yield catastrophe bonds, insurance-linked securities and non-U.S.
