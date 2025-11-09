JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.27. Approximately 8,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 22,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a market cap of $188.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

Institutional Trading of JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF

The JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (TOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks while employing a methodology that seeks to align stock selection and weighting with Jewish value pillars. TOV was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by JLens.

