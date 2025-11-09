GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF (NASDAQ:INTW) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF (NASDAQ:INTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.23 and last traded at $46.36. Approximately 573,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 905,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF Trading Up 4.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF (NASDAQ:INTW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF (INTW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Intel Corporation (INTC) stock. INTW was launched on Feb 13, 2025 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.